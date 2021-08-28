Jubilee Holdings half-year profit jumps 146 per cent

Jubilee

Jubilee Holdings Limited Chairman Nizar Juma (centre), regional chief executive officer Julius Kipngetich (left) and Juan Cascarra, the chief operating officer, during the release of the firm’s half-year financial results at the Jubilee Insurance House, Nairobi, yesterday.
 

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

Jubilee Holdings half-year net profits grew almost three-fold to Sh4.5 billion from Sh1.8 billion after cashing in on the first tranche of the sale of its stake to Allianz in May this year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.