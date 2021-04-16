Jubilee Holdings defies Covid to net Sh4b profit

Jubilee Holdings Limited Regional CEO Julius Kipngetich (left) and Chairman Nizar Juma during the Annual General Meeting at Jubilee Centre in Nairobi on December 15, 2020.

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Jubilee Holdings has posted 1.74 per cent growth in net profit for last year to Sh4.087 billion, bucking a trend of losses and fall in earnings witnessed in the insurance sector due to Covid-19 disruptions.

