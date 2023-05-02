Joseph Siror appointed Kenya Power MD and CEO

Joseph Siror has been appointed the Kenya Power managing director and chief executive officer.

Dr Siror succeeds Geoffrey Muli, board chair Joy Brenda Masinde has said.

Before his appointment, Dr Siror was the General Manager in charge of Technical Services (System Operations and Power Management) at the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company.

“Dr Siror brings a wealth of experience, expertise, integrity and energy to the company. His time in the public sector as well as his training and knowledge will help provide Kenya Power with a fresh start and build on the past success to deliver an exciting new strategic direction for the Company,” Ms Masinde said.