John Tonui appointed Postal Corporation of Kenya postmaster general

Mr John Tonui, a long-serving Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) General Manager Human Resource, has been appointed the state agency's new postmaster-general and chief executive officer.

According to a letter of appointment signed by the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, Mr Tonui appointment takes effect from February 13.

“I am pleased to inform you that the government has appointed you as chief executive officer and postmaster general in the service of the Postal Corporation of Kenya for a period of three years with effect from February 13, 2023,” said the CS.

His appointment follows the conclusion of the recruitment exercise for the new postmaster general which ended on February 8. The exercise was conducted by the board of PCK led by Mr Peter Kanaiya.

Mr Tonui said he will strive to implement the board's decisions, goals and objectives in a bid to restore the profitability of the corporation.

Mr Tonui beat 18 other candidates in a stiff competition that attracted General Manager Milka Mugwe and former General Manager Finance Peter Korir.

The new CEO has 30 years of wealth of experience as he started as an Assistant Postal Controller and rose through the ranks to General Manager Human Resource.

He was appointed by the board as acting postmaster general as the current postmaster general and chief executive Dan Kagwe five-year tenure comes to an end in March.

Mr Tonui faces an uphill task to put PCK afloat again as more than 2,500 employees have been receiving their salaries piecemeal.

The management staff were paid their November 2022 salaries last week and are still waiting for December 2022 and January 2023 salaries.

The union members, mostly those in the lowest Grade 11 were paid their December 2022 salaries last week while other grades are still waiting for their salaries.

The incoming CEO has promised to turn around the state agency which is facing stiff competition from competitors who are more digital in their operations.

PCK heavily relies on obsolete traditional postal services like rental boxes, money transfers and courier services which are no longer attractive to clients doing business online.