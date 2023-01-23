Joe Sang returns as KPC acting managing director after graft charges dropped

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has announced the return of Joe Sang as its acting managing director effective Monday.

Mr Sang takes over from Irungu Macharia whose three-year term ended on January 1.

Mr Irungu, a former Chief Executive of Gulf Africa Petroleum Corporation, was appointed to the helm of KPC in November 2019 before serving a full three-year term.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of KPC, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Kimutai Sang as acting Managing Director with effect from January 23, 2023,” said KPC Board Chairman Faith Bett Boinett in a statement.

Mr Sang’s appointment completes the changes in the top leadership at the key energy firm following the August 2022 general election.

Ms Boinett was also recently appointed as KPC chairman by President William Ruto, who revoked the appointment of Rita Okuthe as KPC chairman.

Mr Sang held a brief tenure as KPC Managing Director between 2016 and 2018, before he was forced to resign over corruption allegations.

He was arrested in December 2018 and presented in court together with other senior managers over the construction of the Sh1.9 billion Kisumu oil jetty.

However, he was acquitted last month, paving the way for his return to the corner office at the key parastatal charged with ensuring stable supply of petroleum products in the country.

Ms Boinett says Mr Sang will use his insider knowledge of the company to turn around its performance.