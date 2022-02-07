Breaking News: Government workers eying political seats to resign by tomorrow

Kenya Airways is set for a fresh round of job cuts in a major restructuring plan linked to the Sh26.6 billion Treasury bailout.

Job cuts loom in KQ changes after Sh26bn Treasury bailout

By  Bonface Otieno

Business Reporter

Struggling national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) is set for a fresh round of job cuts in a major restructuring plan linked to the Sh26.6 billion Treasury bailout that seeks to save it from collapse.

