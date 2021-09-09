James Finlay exits flower business with sale of Kericho farm

flowers farm

Workers at a flower farm. James Finlay Kenya has sold its Kericho-based flower farm.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Multinational firm James Finlay Kenya has sold its Kericho-based flower farm to Black Tulip Group for an undisclosed amount to focuses on its tea and coffee business.

