Jambojet launches direct Nairobi-Goma flights

Officials from Kenya and the DR Congo are pictured at Goma Airport on September 10, 2021 during the launch of Jambojet's direct flights between Nairobi and Goma 

Photo credit: Courtesy | Jambojet
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The choice of Goma as the first city for Jambojet in the DR Congo is justified by the economic and tourism opportunities North Kivu presents.

Kenyan budget airline Jambojet on Friday launched  flights to Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as it seeks expansion into the central African country.

