How Jambojet got a Sh2m fine for firing engineer before he started his new job

Walter Omondi Ochieng was employed as a flight engineer by budget carrier Jambojet on June 22, 2017.

He had been hired through a competitive process and resigned from his job at Airline Leasing Services (ALS) Limited on June 23, 2017, and served a resignation notice period until July 15 that year before heading out to Jambojet offices on Airport North Road, Embakasi, Nairobi, to start his new job.

But in a bizarre twist, Mr Ochieng’s appointment never took off despite reporting to his new employer’s office on July 19 for deployment.

The Human Resources (HR) manager at Jambojet instead kept him waiting at the office reception and later told him that he would be contacted.

Dejected though hopeful, he left for home but no communication was forthcoming from Jambojet several days later, prompting him to write to the airline and later file a suit in court which exposed how the carrier desperately circumvented the best practice in processing employment.

Fair procedure

“I find and hold that in rescinding the claimant’s employment, the respondent breached the requirements of fair procedure and the rescission amounted to unfair termination of employment as defined in Section 45 of the Employment Act,” Justice Linnet Ndolo of the Employment and Labour Relations Court said.

The irregular withdrawal of Mr Ochieng’s employment has earned him a symbolic payment totalling Sh2.11million being three months’ salary compensation and two months’ salary instead of notice.

His letter of appointment by Jambojet stated that he would be on a starting basic pay of Sh300,000 per month and an engineering allowance of Sh123,000 per month payable on the last day of every month.

“You will adhere to all company rules and regulations and practices which may be amended from time to time, and to directions as may be given to you from time to time by your manager, as they form part of your responsibilities and the performance standards expected of you,” the appointment letter reads.

“The key responsibilities and performance indicators of your position are set out in the job description accompanying this letter. Annual performance targets will be defined and documented in keeping with the performance management cycle. Your contract with Jambojet will only continue based on your ability to continuously and consistently fulfil your responsibilities and achieve your performance targets to expected standards,” it added.

Conditional letter

Despite the employment letter, Mr Ochieng was never deployed.

He said he was constructively dismissed and accused Jambojet, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kenya Airways PLC, of frustrating him by failing to assign him work despite having hired him through a competitive process.

He said he wrote two demand letters to Jambojet which responded in two communications on January 10, 2018 and January 26, 2018, stating that he was not deployed because of “failure to successfully complete security clearance process”.

The airline confirmed that Mr Ochieng was issued with a conditional letter of appointment dated June 22, 2017, but contested that the letter was the sole reason for his resignation from his previous employment.

Jambojet also went further to cast aspersions on the authenticity of Mr Ochieng’s resignation letter to ALS Limited dated June 23, 2017.

“The respondent’s case is that the claimant failed to meet the conditions set in the letter of appointment and the employment did not crystallise. The respondent maintains that the claimant was not yet its employee at the time of rescission and/or withdrawal of the letter of appointment,” court fillings said in part.

“The respondent claims that the reasons for the withdrawal of the claimant’s letter of appointment were communicated to him verbally when he visited the respondent’s offices to inquire about his employment. The respondent states that the claimant was asked to collect the letter of withdrawal but he failed to do so,” the fillings further stated.

Jambojet accused Mr Ochieng of withholding crucial information about his employment record with Kenya Airways PLC and claimed that his employment was terminated by the national carrier on allegations of theft in an aircraft and later sued for unlawful termination in Industrial Court in 2012 but his claim was dismissed.

The budget airline further claimed that he knowingly withheld this information because he understood that a person with questionable integrity could not be granted clearance to have access to sensitive areas and aircraft.

Justice Ndolo, however, reprimanded Jambojet for acting irregularly in rescinding Mr Ochieng’s employment.

The judge observed that Caroline Muchekehu, who at the time was the Head of Human Resources at Jambojet, testified and confirmed that best practice dictates that a letter of appointment is issued after all background check is complete.

“By its own admission, therefore, the respondent circumvented established best practice in processing the claimant’s employment and the consequences of this failure must remain at the respondent’s doorstep,” she said in a judgment last week.

The court said this was in breach of Section 45 of the Employment Act on fair procedure and is tantamount to unfair termination.

“What is more, there was no evidence that the claimant failed to disclose any material fact relating to his employment with Kenya Airways or the termination of that employment. The allegation of ‘failure to successfully complete the security clearance process’ was therefore an unsubstantiated statement that could not be objectively verified,” Justice Ndolo added.





Lost opportunity

“Moreover, even assuming that the respondent had genuine concerns regarding the claimant’s relationship with Kenya Airways, these concerns ought to have been formally placed before the claimant for his response. I say so because the parties had already executed an employment contract which could not be terminated whimsically by one party,” the judge said.

Mr Ochieng deserved a compensation for the lost opportunity due to Jambojet’s actions, the judge said.