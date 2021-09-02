Jambojet confirms Karanja Ndegwa as CEO

Budget carrier Jambojet has confirmed Karanja Ndegwa as the airline’s chief executive officer and managing director.

The appointment is effective Thursday, September 2.

Before his appointment in an acting capacity last year, Mr Ndegwa served as the airline’s chief financial officer (CFO) since 2016.

He then took the reins when Mr Allan Kilavuka left the helm to join Jambojet's parent firm, Kenya Airways, as CEO.

“Since taking over as acting MD, Mr Ndegwa has successfully steered the business, ensuring stability, continuity and growth amid the Covid-19 pandemic...Through his leadership, we are confident that he is best suited to take the airline to the next level,” said Jambojet board chair, Mr Vincent Rague.

Before joining Jambojet in 2014 as CFO, Mr Ndegwa worked at Kenya Airways in different capacities, rising to the revenue accounting manager position.

Mr Ndegwa is a graduate of Economics and Statistics from the University of Nairobi. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Over the years, the airline has given its competitors stiff competition locally, capturing almost half the budget travel market share.

On Friday next week, Jambojet will be launching its new flights to Goma, DRC.

It is the first time Jambojet is flying to the DRC since the onset of Covid-19. Its out of Kenya destinations were mainly in Uganda and Rwanda.