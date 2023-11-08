itel unveils flagship S23+ smartphone in Kenya

itel, the global leader in smart life, has announced the imminent arrival of its flagship curved-screen smartphone, itel S23+ in Kenya.

The itel S23+ is poised to revolutionize the smartphone experience with its cutting-edge technology and innovative features.

The latest itel S23+ has a remarkable 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved screen, which takes visual excellence to new heights.

The screen’s 59-degree curvature creates a mesmerizing visual experience that wraps around the edges, immersing users in their content.

Boasting an impressive 93 per cent ultra-high screen-to-body ratio, this curved screen provides immersive views that captivate the senses.

Efficient multitasking

The itel S23e redefines storage capabilities with up to 16 GB of EF RAM and 2 substantial 256GB of interlaced storage.

Its innovative Extended RAM technology leverages an additional 8GB from the ROM, enabling smooth transitions between as many as 20 background apps.

This guarantees seamless and efficient multitasking, even during resource-intensive activities.

Equipped with an 18W fast charge and a powerful 5000mAh battery, the itel S23+ ensures a quick charge time and quick battery replenishment. With a full charge in the first 2 hours, users can work without interruption.

The camera system features a 32 MP A! Selfie lens accompanied by a remarkable 5 MP portrait camera to capture moments in exquisite detail. With an f/5.6 aperture, the camera maximizes high-speed intake, resulting in clear and vibrant photos even in low-light conditions.

The revolutionary eye-tracking mode guarantees that no moment goes unnoticed, facilitating the capture of impeccable portraits.

Product's durability

Moreover, the Portrait Ute feature takes your portrait photography to new heights by offering a suite of personalized options to meticulously enhance every aspect of your photo, from skin tone to facial features and face shape.

The unveiling of the itel S23+ exemplifies itel’s unwavering dedication to R&D as well as its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of consumers in emerging markets.

itel’s commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in itel S23+'s offerings.

The device comes with an impressive 36-month warranty and 6-month free screen replacement in Africa, underscoring itel's confidence in the product's durability and branding services.

As itel’s first premium curved screen smartphone, S23+ marks an exciting milestone in the pursuit of pushing technological boundaries, enhancing user satisfaction and bringing innovation to a wider range of users.