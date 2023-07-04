Itel showcases flagship device during Campus Festival

The Eldoret National Polytechnic was transformed into a carnival on Friday, June 23 as tech giant itel took their latest P40 on the road.

The gadget which was recently launched in the country has become a big hit with the youth.

Dubbed Campus Festival, the event attracted thousands, including students, members of the public, industry players and media representatives.

Models showcase their trendy wear during Itel’s Campus Festival at the Eldoret National Polytechnic on June 23, 2023.

Photo credit: Courtesy

The event kicked off with performances from students, who were participating in a cultural week, with winners being awarded gifts courtesy of itel.

Those who attended were also treated to music, dance and acrobatics, as talented local artistes took to the stage.

Cutting-edge features

The highlight of the night was an electrifying performance by Mejja and Mbuzi Gang.

Adding to the excitement was the introduction of itel’s latest masterpiece, the itel P40 smartphone.

During the festival, itel pulled out all the stops to showcase the capabilities of its new flagship device.

Kenyan rapper Mejja performs on stage during Itel’s Campus Festival at the Eldoret National Polytechnic on June 23, 2023.

Photo credit: Courtesy

Itel representatives took the stage to introduce the much-anticipated star of the evening, the itel P40 smartphone.

Designed to revolutionize the mobile experience, itel P40 boasts cutting-edge features and innovative technology, promising to redefine the way people interact with their phones.

Affordable price

Awe-inspiring demonstrations showcased the device’s advanced camera capabilities, powerful performance, and immersive display, leaving the crowd in awe.

The phone is powered by the modest Unisoc SC9863A chipset. It has an eight Cortex-A55 CPU cores running at 1.6GHz, while the GPU is PowerVR GE8322, clocked at 550MHz.

P40, which is regarded as itel’s P series flagship model, presents strong energy with its 6000mAh mega battery and upgraded storage and HD+ display.

It offers better value-for-money proposition and powerful performance at an affordable price to satisfy young users’ entertainment experience in emerging markets.