itel P40 officially launched in Kenyan market

Itel Mobile has launched itel P40 as its latest entry-level device in the Kenyan market. The phone comes with a large display and a big battery as its key selling points.

The P40 has a 6.6” IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. There is a waterdrop notch on top for the 5MP selfie shooter.

The P40 comes with a clearer 13MP rear camera as compared to the last generation. It also has various of shooting modes, including Pro Mode, Panorama Mode and Time-lapse Mode.

The P40’s pattern is inspired by racing tracks, the trending stripe design brings a sense of speed and energy.

The phone is powered by the modest Unisoc SC9863A chipset. It has an eight Cortex-A55 CPU cores running at 1.6GHz, while the GPU is PowerVR GE8322, clocked at 550MHz.

The P40, regarded as itel’s P series flagship model, presents strong energy with its 6000mAh mega battery and upgraded storage and HD+ display. The phone comes with a powerful performance at an affordable price to satisfy young users’ entertainment experience in emerging markets.

Compared to the previous itel P series smartphone, the P40 has a memory upgrade to support large data storage and multiple applications switch. It offers two memory model choices: 64+7GB and 64+4GB, to store more than 26000 photos and bigger RAM to boost smoother performance with less latency.

Meanwhile, its Memory Fusion Function can effectively integrate 3GB ROM space to RAM, extending to 7GB running space. The itel P40 runs Android 12 Go Edition. The battery is 6,000 mAh and supports 18W charging.

Other key features of the phone include a fingerprint scanner on the back and face unlock features.