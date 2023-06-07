Itel launches football tournament to empower youth

Following the launch of itel P40 in the Kenya market, itel Mobile has embarked on a number of activities in the country.

Last month the company organised P40 Power Cup football tournament in Wote, Makueni County in partnership with StarTimes.

The two-day event, held on May 27 and 28, 2023, created a platform for aspiring football players to shine while also capturing the essence of youth, energy and creativity.

Youth-friendly brand

With prizes ranging from the big battery itel P40 smartphone, cash prices, trophies and itel accessories among other gifts, itel affirmed its position as the most youth-friendly brand in Kenya.

The tournament attracted 16 with Muthini FC being crowned the champions. Mukuyuni FC emerged second while Platinumz FC finished third.

Winners were presented with impressive prizes that included medals, cash prizes and itel accessories.

Cutting-edge technology

Mr Qi Peng, the Marketing Manager for itel lauded the teams that participated in the tournament for their exceptional talent and enthusiasm.

“The Power Cup football tournament has left an indelible mark on the community. The event not only provided a platform for the players to showcase their talents but also rewarded their exceptional skills and passion,” Mr Peng said.