Italian firm claims two planes set for auction over Fly 540 debt

A planned auction of two aircraft to recover a debt of more than Sh77 million owed to a fuel supplier has hit the headwinds after an Italian aircraft sales leasing firm issued a warning over the planned sale.

Avmax Aircraft Leasing Inc. issued the warning to the general public last week saying the two aircraft identified for sale did not belong to Five Forty Aviation Ltd.

The low-cost airline owes Fine Jet Ltd. $512,829 from a judgement issued on April 17, 2020.

Nairobi Connection Services Auctioneers published a notice in the newspaper on October 23, inviting buyers to purchase 5Y-BXC bombardier CRJ-100 and 5Y-RJS DHC-8-300, to recover the debt.

But in a different advertisement on Friday, October 27, Avmax Aircraft Leasing put a disclaimer saying the two aircraft do not belong to Five Forty Ltd.

“Avmax Aircraft Leasing, therefore, considers that the general public is hereby sufficiently forewarned to avoid any ramifications that may result from this notification’s ignorance,” the notice stated.

The earlier advertisement said the auction would be conducted tomorrow (Tuesday) at the auctioneer’s offices at View Park Towers and the conditions for sale are cash or transfer at the fall of the hammer.

Avmax equally notified the public of its other four other aircraft.

In 2011, Fine Jet Ltd sued Five Forty Aviation demanding millions from the sale of fuel. Fine Jet, according to court papers, trades in the purchase of oil products from the major oil importers and marketers and resells the same to third parties.

In the case, the firm said it sold the airline jet fuel uplifts to Five Forty Ltd on diverse dates at various points of supply in Kenya, Uganda, and South Sudan.

Court documents indicated that the prices were agreed upon at the beginning of each month before the supplies were made.

Since December 2008 when the parties started their business relations, the debt was allegedly settled without complaint but the parties fell out over alleged overcharging and the matter ended up in court.

In February 2012, Justice Jonathan Havelock, (since retired) struck out the defence of Five Forty and entered judgment in favour of Fine Jet. The case was returned to the High Court following a successful appeal by the airline company.

Last month, Fine Jet filed another application seeking to attach two aircraft No 5Y-CGL and 5Y-BUZ but East Africa Safaris Air Ltd filed an objection saying the aircraft does not belong to Five Forty Aviation.

The court heard that it had been leased from Avmax Aircraft Leasing who are the registered owners.

Justice Josephine Mong’are, however, dismissed the case saying like all motorable vessels, aircraft are registerable chattels and there exists a form of record keeping indicating the details of ownership for identification and licensing.

The judge said there was no explanation as to who the real owner of the attached aircraft. “The court is left with only one conclusion that the goods so attached are the property of the defendant/judgment debtor and are available for attachment in satisfaction of the judgement debt herein,” Justice Mong’are said.