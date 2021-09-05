It’s not been all gloom for traders during pandemic 

Hawker

A woman sells masks and other items  along Ring Road in Nairobi. There are a number of businesses that have benefited from the Covid-19 pandemic, including those making and selling masks.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Loise Mwangi  &  Peter Mburu

What you need to know:

  • In the alcohol industry, after containment measures led to the closure of bars, consumption shifted to homes, thus boosting wines and spirits businesses.
  • Oxygen producing firm BOC, in its 2020 annual report, reported a 17.5 per cent increase in its revenue.

For the thousands of hawkers in the streets of Nairobi and other towns in Kenya, the onset of Covid-19 in March last year presented an unprecedented business challenge.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.