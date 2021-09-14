Is buying shares a form of gambling?

Gambling

Gambling on the other hand involves doing something that involves risk that might result in loss of money or any failure, hoping to get money or achieve success.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  PATRICK WAMEYO

I have read a lot about buying shares on the stock market. However, the more I read, the more I get convinced that buying stocks is not different from gambling. Is there really any difference between buying shares and gambling? Also, as you tackle this, just when do you know it is the right time to buy and it is the right time to sell or is it just a gut feeling.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.