IRA board sends CEO Godfrey Kiptum on leave, plans unspecified probe

The chief executive officer of the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) Godfrey Kiptum has been sent on leave amid a planned investigation into unspecified “legal and any matters of concern”.

In an internal communication to staff, the IRA board chairman Mwamba Mabonga said a special meeting held yesterday resolved to send Mr Kiptum on leave and replace him on an interim basis with Monica Thirima who is a senior manager at the State agency in charge of consumer protection.

The communication further said all officers with pending leave days at IRA would also proceed on leave alongside the CEO.

“An investigative agency be identified to investigate legal matters and any other matter of concern” Mr Mabonga added in the memo without specifying the nature of investigations to be conducted.

Coincidentally, the special meeting that resolved to send Mr Kiptum on leave came as National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u formally appointed Yasin Haji Hussein, Ambrose Makanga Ngari, Joel K. Chemiron, and Immaculate Shamalla as members of the IRA through a gazette notice yesterday.To accommodate the new team, the CS revoked the appointments of Annette Kithi, Muchiri Mithamo, Njenga Mwangi, and Fauzia Arale.

IRA is tasked with the regulation, supervision, and development of the insurance industry.

Mr Kiptum ascended to the IRA corner office on an interim basis in November 2016 when he took over from long-serving Sammy Makove who had exited the institution after 15 years at the helm. He was confirmed in the CEO position in January 2017.

Before he was appointed IRA boss, Mr Kiptum had served at IRA for eight years as the chief manager for human capital development and administration.

During Mr Kiptum’s tenure, the industry has registered a mixed experience amid struggles by some firms, one of which went under while others struggled to process claims.

For example, IRA in April last year placed Resolution Insurance Company Ltd under statutory management because the company had been struggling to meet its obligations and mitigate its inherent risks.

Reports by IRA capture the struggles in the industry with the latest data showing that fines to insurers for various breaches, including late payment of claims and failure to submit audited accounts tripled to Sh56.9 million in the financial year ended December 2012.

IRA’s disclosures show that 10 insurers were hit with penalties in the financial year that ended December 2021 while four also face penalties over breaches committed last year.

The rise in penalties from Sh17.6 million in the preceding year and Sh2.7 million in 2019 comes on the back of increased focus on the sector over the stability of some of its players as customer complaints mount.

Invesco Assurance Company was hit with the highest fine of Sh24.94 million to stay in IRA’s black book over missed deadlines of submitting audited books. The insurer had 2020 also topped the fines chart with a Sh7.9 million penalty.

Xplico Insurance Company was fined Sh18.9 million for breaching the insurance regulations on submission of unaudited accounts, submission of premium levies, and handing in monthly summaries of claims returns.

On a positive reforms side, the IRA last year initiated a consultancy to investigate how general insurance companies set their premiums, saying there is preliminary evidence that policyholders are being overcharged.