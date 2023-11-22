iPay and Visa partner to simplify digital payments for SMEs

Digital payment platform iPay has collaborated with Visa, to introduce Visa’s Tap to Phone technology aimed at simplifying digital payments for both merchants and customers.

Dubbed Tap Ulipe, the solution is integrated into a sleek, portable, internet enabled MobiGo 2 device, comparable in size to modern smartphones.

It oﬀers merchants a wide range of solutions beyond traditional payments without having to invest in clunky POS machines.

In addition, merchants can also download the Tap to Ulipe app from the Google Play store on their Near-Field-Communication (NFC) enabled smartphones to accept contactless payments.

Digit payments

iPay is one of the ﬁrst digital payments platforms in the country to work closely with Visa on the rollout of Tap to Phone technology, putting the ﬁrm at the forefront of innovation in the digit payments industry.

“We're thrilled about the opportunities that Tap Ulipe brings to our valued merchant network. This innovative technology has the potential to unlock previously untapped revenue from customer transactions, giving them access to more money,” said Philip Nyamwaya, CEO of iPay.

From left: Eva Ngigi-Sarwari, Visa Kenya Country Manager, iPay CEO, Philip Nyamweya and Kristy Shoes Kenya proprietor Christine Oguk, make a purchase using the newly introduced Tap Ulipe solution form iPay and Visa. Photo credit: Courtesy

With a focus on ease and security, Tap Ulipe aims to drive increased sales for iPay's merchants, marking a signiﬁcant advancement in the small business payment landscape.

Serving more than 10,000 merchants across multiple sectors, iPay has been instrumental in driving the adoption of digital payments in the country for over 13 years.

Growth strategy

The move is part of iPay's long-term strategy to provide its merchants with the latest advancements in digital payment technology.

Eva Ngigi-Sarwari, Visa Kenya Country Manager highlighted the importance of the adoption of Tap to Phone technology as a solid growth strategy for small businesses across Kenya.

"We believe that the partnership between iPay and Visa Kenya will be a game changer for merchants. With Tap to Phone technology, businesses can provide their customers with easy and secure contactless payments, giving them peace of mind and encouraging repeat purchases. It is a powerful tool that will elevate the way small businesses transact allowing them to thrive in the ever-changing digital landscape," noted Eva.