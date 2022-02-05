Investors called for talks on ailing Cytonn funds 

Cytonn Investments CEO Edwin Dande

Cytonn Investments CEO Edwin Dande addresses journalists at The Stanley Hotel in Nairobi on January 31, 2017.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (10)
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Kevin Rotich  &  Joseph Wangui

What you need to know:

  • Firm had promised handsome returns but failed to pay up once investments matured.
  • Firm alleged that regulatory attacks and bad publicity were the cause of the funds falling into liquidity strain.

Investors in two struggling Cytonn Group investment funds, currently under administration, have been invited for meetings next month to deliberate on the fate of the wealth.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.