Business

Prime

Investor offers Sh2.2bn to Mumias Sugar farmers

By  Gerald Andae

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Businessman Julius Mwale, who placed a Sh27 billion bid in the leasing of ailing Mumias Sugar, has proposed a Sh2.2 billion to farmers in a bid to woo them back into sugarcane farming.
  • Mr Mwale, through his Tumaz & Tumaz Enterprise, said the money would be channelled towards growers through the Mumias Outgrowers Company.

Businessman Julius Mwale, who placed a Sh27 billion bid in the leasing of ailing Mumias Sugar, has proposed a Sh2.2 billion to farmers in a bid to woo them back into sugarcane farming.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.