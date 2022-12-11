Investment firm Aksaya to acquire 49.9pc Carbacid stake

Billionaire investors Baloobhai Patel and Amarjeet Baloobhai Patel are set to transfer 49.9 percent of their holding in Nairobi Securities Exchange–listed firm, Carbacid Investments Plc to Aksaya Investment.

The proposed transaction is expected to bolster Aksaya –which is also majority owned by Mr Patel- as a principal investor under Carbacid and help in planned investment including the buyout of BOC Kenya which specialises in the production of oxygen and other industrial gases.

The proposed group restructuring will be a private transaction outside of the NSE after approval by the Capital Markets Authority.

Carbacid and investment firm Aksaya in 2020 made a joint bid to acquire 100 percent of BOC Kenya at a price of Sh63.5 per share or an aggregate of Sh1.2 billion.

“The transferors are (Baloobhai Chhotabhai Patel (Baloobhai) and Amarjeet Baloobhai Patel) seeking to restructure key investments into a corporate structure to enable better succession planning and to enable the corporate entity to be better positioned as a strategic investor for future investments by Carbacid has a stable and strong principal shareholder, able to support Carbacid into the long term as it continued to grow strategically vital gases business in Kenya and elsewhere in Africa,” the notice stated.

“This is the basis that the proposed group restructuring involves the transfers pursuant to an internal restructuring and is therefore in the interest of Carbacid and Carbacid’s other holders of ordinary shares having regard to the prevailing conditions and all the factors which are relevant in the circumstances.”

Billionaire investor Baloobhai Patel last year raised his stake in Carbacid Investments Plc to a new high of 49.9 percent as the company’s profits soared.