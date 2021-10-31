Investing or gambling? Day trading comes to NSE

Securities trader

Securities trader Mbuthia Irungu at Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) trading floor on August 26, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In mature markets, innovators have come up with apps that make it easy for investors to buy and sale stocks on their mobile phones. 
  • Day trading has had its challenges around the world having been associated with scams and betting like tendencies in mature markets.

From next month, Kenyans will have a chance to buy and sell shares on the same day on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), opening up the bourse to gamblers.

