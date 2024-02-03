Intrigues in KRA’s Sh2bn Kingsway Tyres tax claim

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is in the spotlight for seeking to auction the properties of businessman Manoj Shah over a disputed Sh2 billion taxes amid claims the agency cooked figures and stole financial records.

KRA investigators are said to be scouring records to identify the beneficiaries of Kingsway Tyres and their assets in the quest to auction the properties and recover the taxes, according to documents seen by the Sunday Nation.

The assets publicly associated with Kingsway Tyres under Manoj include the high-end Village Market shopping complex and the Tribe Hotel.

Kingsway reckons that the KRA has never done a tax assessment of the company’s books more than two decades after a raid on its premises in which all financial records were confiscated and cannot be traced.

Kingsway Tyres & Automart Ltd has for nearly two decades demanded that the KRA return its financial records contained in books, computers and diskettes to allow it formally object to the tax demand.

The firm has termed the KRA tax demand as colossal, falsified and overestimated the earnings power of the firm that only dealt in car tyres.

It reckons that the protracted tax dispute that followed a 2004 raid on its offices has been used as an extortion scheme.

Internal documents seen by the Nation indicate that the KRA also intends to file a court case to lift the corporate veil in an attempt to hold Manoj and his brothers, Kamal and Nitin, personally liable for the disputed Sh2 billion tax bill.

Manoj Shah, the Group Managing Director Kingsway Tyres. KRA is said to be scouring records in the quest to auction properties associated with him and recover the taxes. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

But when responding to an August 18, 2023 tax demand, Kingsway Tyres & Automart Ltd said that the KRA has never done a tax assessment of the company’s books despite promising to do the probe nearly two decades ago.

KRA, Mr Shah’s Kingsway Tyres & Automart Ltd added, has refused to return its financial records that could be used to object to the tax demand, despite agreeing to releasing the documents in 2004.

The taxman fired the first salvo in the war on September 23, 2023 by issuing departure prohibition orders, which block Mr Shah and his brother Kamal, from travelling outside Kenya pending resolution of the tax dispute.

Kingsway Tyres & Automart Ltd argues that the 2004 raid on its offices was done without a warrant or court order hence was illegal.

But even as the taxman plots to attach flagship businesses and assets under Mr Shah’s investment portfolio such as the Village Market and Tribe Hotel, the tycoon insists that his company does not owe any money.

Kingsway Tyres & Automart insists that the Sh2 billion demand was a cooked up figure by rogue KRA officials who tried to extort money from the firm.

The firm told the Nation that the demand followed a raid on its premises in 2004 which was conducted without a warrant or court order. The firm added that its documents have never been returned, nor copies provided, hence it cannot file formal objections or court cases against KRA’s demands.

Responding to an August 18, 2023 demand from the KRA, Kingsway Tyres & Automart maintained that the Sh2 billion figure was cooked up by rogue KRA officials without any evidence of the claim.

The firm added that senior KRA officials admitted in 2004 that a firm importing tyres could not possibly have racked up such an amount in taxes over a three-year period, and ordered for a fresh assessment of Kingsway Tyres & Automart’s books of accounts. KRA, however, has pushed on with its intention to collect the disputed taxes.

A cyclist cycles past a Kingsway Tyres outlet along University Way in Nairobi. Photo credit: File

“…Identify the taxpayer’s assets, including those registered under the company as well as the directors for purposes of auction to recover the taxes assessed; and establish the relationship if any between Kingsway Tyres Ltd or any other related parties. Initiate proceedings to lift the corporate veil to identify the individuals who are the real beneficiaries of the company who shall be made personally liable to settle the outstanding taxes,” an internal KRA report states.

Kingsway Tyres & Automart said that it held meetings with senior KRA managers at the time, and it was agreed that an assessment of the company’s books would be done and a tax demand, if any, made.

After the raid, the firm raised a complaint with the KRA, and had meetings with its top leadership.

Kingsway argues that following the meetings, it was to pay Sh1.5 million weekly to the KRA for one month, as an assessment of the firm’s books was completed.

The KRA in its demand to Kingsway stated that the Sh1.5 million installments were to continue until full payment.

Kingsway Tyres & Automart, in disputing the Sh1.5 million-per-week claim, said that it would not make sense for the KRA to strike a deal that would see such a prolonged payment period.

It would take over 26 years for Kingsway Tyres & Automart to clear the Sh2 billion demand if it made weekly payments of Sh1.5 million.

Kingsway Tyres & Automart Ltd transferred its operations to a sister company, Kingsway Tyres Ltd, which has spanned nearly 20 branches across the country.

The firm is adamant that it will object to any attempts by KRA to enforce the claim, terming the auction bid premature.