Insurers review clauses as Covid reality sinks in

  • Onset of the pandemic in Kenya early last year saw many underwriters reject Covid-related claims, only for them to realise that the contracts they had with customers had no exclusions.
  • The Insurance Regulatory Authority said insurers are responding by rewording clauses in contracts signed with customers to clear the air on what is not included in the policies.

Insurers are reviewing clauses in their contracts to reduce potential conflict with customers after Covid-19 pandemic exposed them to unforeseen claims.

