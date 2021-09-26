Insurance for e-logistics comes to Kenya

sendy

Joan Wanja-Credit Manager Crediation, Cleon Oguya Kombwayo-Yamaha Brand Manager, Peter Sande-Sendy Rider and Chris Nyaga- Country Manager Sendy Transport

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

Kenyan insurtech startup Lami Technologies has teamed up with logistics firm Sendy to enable transporters in Kenya to access affordable insurance products customised on a per-trip basis.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.