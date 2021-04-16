Homes pay Sh38bn for non-existent insurance policies

Businesses, individuals and households have spent Sh38.1 billion on non-existent insurance covers following delays in remitting premiums to insurers, exposing the customers to heavy losses when they make compensation claims.

The delays have resulted from brokers, agents and banks failing to wire premiums to insurance firms covering the risks.

Latest data from the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) shows outstanding premiums increased 6.7 percent to Sh38.1 billion last year as the coronavirus pandemic affected cash flows of insurance intermediaries.

Insurance firms have also been blamed for delaying payments to reinsurance firms, who assist in settling a share of larger and riskier claims.

This means that the risks worth hundreds of billions of shillings are not recognised under the “cash and carry” principle, which stipulates that if an insured party suffers loss before the premium is remitted to the insurer then the insured cannot be compensated.

The unremitted premiums had dropped from Sh44.3 billion in 2018 to Sh35.7 billion in 2019 amid threats from the IRA to deny market players operating permits for breach.

The insurance regulator raised the red flag at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, fearing a rise in delays by the intermediaries in submitting premiums.