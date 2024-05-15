Lack of capital tops hurdles in financial markets participation

Insufficient capital remains the leading hurdle for retail investor participation in the capital markets in Kenya and other developing markets.

“The major challenge that investors in developing markets, including Kenya, face is that they lack the capital that is required to participate in financial markets especially in the global market,” said Mr Bernd Skorupinski, the CEO of Dubai-based investment firm Online Trading Campus.

“At the end of the day you need money to make money in the financial markets,” he further said.

Mr Skorupinski made the remarks in Nairobi on Tuesday during a press briefing on the Emerging Trends in Global Financial Markets study.

High transaction costs

Several studies have revealed that participation of investors in various asset classes, including Treasury bills and bonds, equities, indices, commodities, foreign exchange among others, remains low in developing countries compared to developed markets.

Retail investors particularly face a myriad of challenges compared to their more well-established and capitalised counterparts.

For instance, according to a 2022 study by the Institute of Certified Investment and Financial Analysts (Icifa), 57 per cent of respondents ranked high transaction costs and inadequate information as the two highest challenges they were facing.

According to the Icifa report, these twin concerns were followed by inadequate capital (50 per cent), low interest rates (43 per cent), illiquidity and high volatility of the market (40 per cent) and negative past experience (37 per cent).

Investment information

“Financial literacy is not yet well entrenched in our society,” said Mr Jesse Ogola, the senior account manager at FX Pesa.

“However, over the last 10 years, we are seeing increased interest in the financial markets by prospective investors due to their growing exposure to investment information,” he said.

Investors in the Kenyan government-issued Treasury Bills and bonds have been reaping high interest rates in recent years, spurring interest from new investors.