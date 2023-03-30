Inside the Sh500, 000 a night Kenyan luxury lodges for the super-rich

Two Kenyan luxury safari lodges are among the 10 most sought-after in Africa by the world’s super-rich, a new wealth report has revealed.

The latest 2023 Africa Wealth Report published by Henley & Partners alongside New World Wealth lists award-winning Cottar’s 1920s Camp and &Beyond Bateleur Camp Kenya—both located within the Masai Mara National Reserve—among the facilities that high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) visiting Africa patronise.

An HNWI is a dollar millionaire whose wealth is $1 million (Sh131 million) or more.

Other lodges in Africa that are most sough-after by the super-rich include South Africa’s Singita Ebony Lodge and Londolozi, Botswana’s Sanctuary Chief’s Camp and Xigera Safari Lodge, Namibia’s Wilderness Damaraland Camp, and Tanzania’s Singita Sabora Tented Camp, One & Only Nyungwe House (Rwanda) and Sanctuary Gorilla Forest Camp (Uganda).

The Cottar’s 1920s Camp is situated in the 7,608-acre private Olderkesi Conservancy bordering the famous Maasai Mara in Kenya and Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park. The camp has nine tents in total, all with en suite bathrooms. The family tents are open-plan and have living rooms with fireplaces. The entire camp is situated to ensure that tents are private and quiet whether for honeymooners or families with young children.

Cottar’s 1920s Camp has been named by the 2023 Africa Wealth Report by Henley & Partners as one of the two Kenyan luxury lodges most sought-after by the world’s super rich. Photo credit: Cottar’s 1920s Camp|Hussein Asmani

The luxury tent at Cottar’s 1920s Camp hosts a maximum of two adult guests, each paying a daily rate of Sh164,845.13 ($1,248). It has private en suite dressing rooms, bathrooms, bedrooms and verandas.

Cottar also has a honeymoon tent that hosts a maximum of two guests at a daily rate of at least Sh301,819.81 ($2,285). Additionally, the camp has a family tent that comes with two en suite bedrooms with a shared open-plan sitting and dining room. It hosts a maximum of four adult guests with a charge of at least Sh498,952 ($3,778) per day.

The other luxurious camp, &Beyond Bateleur Camp, is set within a forest at the foot of the scenic Oloololo escarpment within Masai Mara.

The camp has two units of nine luxury tents each and a luxury family tent, each with its private butler and housekeeper.