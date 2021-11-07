Inside Equity’s Sh500 billion plan to rebuild businesses 

James Mwangi

Equity Group Managing Director and CEO Dr James Mwangi at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on November 1, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • The bank will be lending to MSMEs in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.
  • In all the five countries, the focus will be on agriculture, enterprise development, energy, climate change, social protection and health. 

Equity Group has said its recently announced Sh500bn “Marshall Plan” is expected to accelerate the economic recovery of the region, which has been ravaged by the pandemic.

