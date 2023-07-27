Infobip unveils AI-driven customer engagement solution

Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, has unveiled a groundbreaking conversational cloud solution, Experiences, powered by generative AI.

This revolutionary AI-driven journey builder aims to empower businesses with tailored conversational experiences, fostering customer engagement, loyalty, and driving business growth.

Experiences leverages Infobip's market-leading conversational commerce offer, enabling organizations to save time and resources by utilizing a library of AI-powered journey templates, personalized to cater to their specific business needs.

Infobip's research highlights a growing trend among consumers who prefer to interact with businesses and brands through their preferred communications channel.

Infobip Experiences comes to the aid of businesses by offering conversational journey templates designed to address pain points and delight customers, enhancing their overall experience.

One of the notable features of Experiences is its seamless integrations, allowing businesses to effortlessly connect their existing technology stack. This integration facilitates quicker journey creation and orchestration, providing a comprehensive view of the customer's journey.

The product also offers robust analytics and reporting capabilities, enabling businesses to track consumer behavior, measure performance metrics, and identify areas for improvement.

Conversational chat channel

By optimizing their conversational experiences based on data-driven insights, organizations can achieve better results and deliver exceptional customer satisfaction.

Experiences caters for a wide range of businesses across various sectors, including e-commerce, sport and entertainment, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, transport and logistics, production and manufacturing, and telecoms.

As businesses evolve, Experiences will continuously provide relevant use cases specific to each vertical, such as back-in stock and product return for retail or meeting organizer and location-based messaging applicable across different industries.

Ivan Ostojić, the Chief Business Officer at Infobip, emphasized the importance of providing conversational chat channel experiences for customers.

"AI-powered experiences helps businesses solve customer pain points while turbocharging their digital transformation, delighting customers, and boosting loyalty and growth. Supported by generative AI, Experiences further demonstrates how Infobip continues to invest in innovative new products and services to ensure we are the market-leading communications platform for every platform," Ostojić said.

Infobip's position as a conversational commerce leader has been validated by its first-place ranking in Juniper Research's Conversational Commerce Competitor Leaderboard. Outperforming competitors, Infobip has been recognized as a "market leader that is constantly evolving."

Value-added services

The platform's ability to support numerous global and regional communication channels, such as RCS, WhatsApp, Messenger, WeChat, KakaoTalk, and LINE, positions it well to capitalize on the burgeoning conversational commerce market.

Juniper Research acknowledged Infobip's embedding of additional value-added services, including generative AI, QR codes, and diverse payment options, creating depth in the existing communication channels and enhancing the customer experience.

Infobip's dedication to innovation and customer support is evident through its collaboration with LAQO, a leading digital insurance company. LAQO has adopted a GPT-enabled digital assistant for customer support, utilizing Infobip's market-leading conversational platform.

This collaboration has led to fast, accessible, and always-on customer support, enhancing the customer journey and boosting overall satisfaction.

During its beta phase, Infobip Experiences will be available for free, offering businesses the opportunity to explore and experience the benefits of this AI-driven conversational cloud solution without the need to purchase Infobip's communications platform or professional services initially.