Infobip unveils revolutionary AI-driven conversational cloud solution

Global cloud communications platform, Infobip, has taken a major step forward in revolutionizing customer engagement with the launch of Experiences.

This groundbreaking generative AI-powered journey builder, available for free during beta testing, is poised to transform how businesses interact with their customers.

Experiences promises to simplify the creation of personalized conversational experiences, allowing organizations to save time, foster customer loyalty, and stimulate business growth.

Infobip Experiences addresses a growing trend among consumers who seek more conversational engagement with businesses on their preferred communication channels.

The platform offers a library of AI-powered journey templates that cater to various business needs, from onboarding and engagement to retention and loyalty.

"With the growing trend of consumers wanting to interact with business or a brand through conversational chat channels, it has become more important for firms to offer such experiences. AI-powered Experiences helps businesses solve customer pain points while turbocharging their digital transformation, delighting customers, and boosting loyalty and growth,” said Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip.

“Supported by generative AI, Experiences further demonstrates how Infobip continues to invest in innovative new products and services to ensure we are the market-leading communications platform for every platform," Ostojić explained.

Customer satisfaction

One of the standout features of Experiences is its seamless integration capabilities, allowing businesses to connect with their existing technology stack effortlessly. This integration facilitates faster journey creation and orchestration, providing organizations with a comprehensive view of the customer experience.

Furthermore, Experiences offers robust analytics and reporting capabilities, enabling businesses to track consumer behavior, measure performance metrics, and identify areas for improvement.

Data-driven insights from Experiences empower organizations to optimize their conversational experiences for better results and enhanced customer satisfaction.

The versatility of Experiences is evident in its applicability to various sectors, including e-commerce, sports and entertainment, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, transport and logistics, production and manufacturing, and telecoms.

Infobip plans to roll out industry-specific use cases, tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses within those sectors. Examples include back-in-stock notifications and product returns for retail or meeting organizers and location-based messaging applicable across multiple industries.

Experiences is part of Infobip's portfolio of software-as-a-service customer engagement solutions, which is set to undergo a major AI upgrade later this month, further enhancing its capabilities.

Infobip's leadership in conversational commerce is well-documented. The company has consistently outperformed its competitors and was recently ranked first in Juniper Research's Conversational Commerce Competitor Leaderboard.

Juniper Research recognizes Infobip as a "market leader that is constantly evolving," attributing its success to strategic acquisitions and the integration of new platforms, such as WeChat.

Conversational platform

According to Juniper Research, Infobip's ability to support numerous global communication channels, including RCS, WhatsApp, and Messenger, as well as regional ones like WeChat, KakaoTalk, and LINE, positions it favorably to capitalize on the conversational commerce market.

This advantage is significantly bolstered by Experiences, which further enriches the customer experience by incorporating generative AI, QR codes, and diverse payment options into its platform.

"Whilst supporting a sufficient number of communication channels is no longer enough to ensure the success of the conversational commerce experience, Infobip’s ability to embed additional value-added services, such as generative AI, QR codes, and diverse payment options, into its platform creates depth with these existing communication channels," Juniper Research commented on Infobip's success.

This depth enhances the conversational commerce customer experience and secures Infobip's top spot in Juniper Research's Conversational Commerce Competitor Leaderboard 2022.

Infobip's commitment to innovation is further underscored by its recent collaboration with LAQO, a leading digital insurance company. Together, they have introduced a GPT-enabled digital assistant for customer support.