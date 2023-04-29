Infobip unveils blueprint that will transform customer experience

Global cloud communications platform, Infobip, has introduced a new Conversational Everything Blueprint, aimed at enabling businesses to provide seamless conversational experiences for customers across popular chat apps.

As customer preferences shift toward personalized end-to-end experiences, the blueprint serves as a guide for brands to engage with their customers on the channels they already use and prefer.

Infobip's data indicates that customers want to connect with brands on familiar chat apps, making it essential for businesses to offer rich, convenient, and personalized conversational experiences.

The Conversational Everything Blueprint outlines how businesses can create customer journeys using a one-stop solution like Infobip, which simplifies the process.

Tonko Šarac, Director of Go To Market at Infobip, explained the importance of adapting to these trends.

Marketing and promotional campaign

"The conversational future is now, and customers are looking for quick, easy, and meaningful interactions with the brands of their interest on their familiar channel. Brands need to start interacting with their customers, whether for promotion, sales, or support on popular chat apps that have become mainstream," Šarac said.

The blueprint reveals how businesses can embed conversational experiences across all customer touchpoints, from marketing to sales and support. By merging marketing and promotional campaigns, businesses can engage customers in real-time using two-way conversations on their favorite channels.

Additionally, brands can create hyper-personalized end-to-end customer journeys on a single communications channel, allowing customers to transition from search to purchase within minutes.

Conversational experiences also enable brands to provide always-on, automated support over customers' preferred channels, with the option for a seamless agent takeover to enhance the personal experience.

Increased customer satisfaction

Implementing the Conversational Everything Blueprint can result in increased customer satisfaction and loyalty, higher conversion rates, additional revenue streams, reduced customer service costs, and improved cart abandonment rates.

Šarac further commented on the ease of transitioning to these new communication methods.

"This fast-moving transition may sound very demanding and resource-intensive, especially for brands relying on traditional communication channels," he said.

"However, with Infobip's Conversational Experience suite, this is not the case. Leveraging its class-leading experience in the communication industry, Infobip has simplified this transition for brands to the maximum, detecting and providing pre-worked and templated conversational flows that can be activated in a matter of days," he added.