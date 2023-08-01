Infobip strengthens collaboration with Kenyan businesses

Infobip, the global cloud communications company, has announced a deeper collaboration with Kenyan businesses to enhance customer engagement and drive higher returns on investment and revenues.

Leveraging its omni-channel capabilities, Infobip aims to help companies deploy advanced tools and technologies to gain deeper insights into their customers through data and analytics, enabling them to predict customer behavior.

James Gachie, Infobip Industry Lead for Retail E-commerce and Telcos in Africa, has emphasized the importance of meeting customers on their preferred communication channels.

"Customers increasingly want to communicate with businesses and brands on the channels they use every day, and up to 75 per cent of them would easily shift to a different product or service purely based on their customer experience. Businesses must therefore meet them at their points of preference to exhaustively mitigate attrition," he said.

Brand loyalty

Mr Gachie also highlighted the significant impact of social media on customer feedback. With real-time feedback becoming more accessible, both positive and negative experiences can spread rapidly, influencing customer perception and brand loyalty.

"The digital revolution has given the customer the power to determine how they want to be treated, and companies no longer have the advantage of setting the terms of engagement, which now falls squarely on the customer," he said.

According to Infobip, several key sectors in Kenya are currently leading the race in terms of customer experience, including telecoms, banking and finance, e-commerce, travel and hospitality, insurance, transport and logistics, as well as retail.

Innovations

The company has introduced breakthrough innovations in these sectors, democratizing interactions between businesses and their customers.

One notable advancement is the deployment of an AI-based WhatsApp chatbot solution, powered by Infobip, in various key businesses. This solution has proven effective in onboarding unique users and generating new leads through the popular messaging platform.

Infobip recently launched a new blueprint that enables brands to embed conversational experiences for customer communication, focusing on both customer retention and growth. This blueprint guides businesses in designing end-to-end customer journeys through chat apps, thereby enhancing customer loyalty and boosting sales.