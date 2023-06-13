Infinix unveils Note 30 series with new charging innovations

It was a night to remember on Lamu island as Infinix launched the Note 30 Series – their latest range of smartphones – into the Kenyan market.

The colourful event was graced by Lamu Governor Issa Timamy and a host of Infinix brand ambassadors, including Chef Ali, Minnie Kariuki, Frankie Justgymit, actresses Jackie Vike and Cate Actress

This latest offering from the Infinix series includes Note 30 Pro, Note 30 VIP, and Note 30 and features the brand’s hallmark charging capabilities, with an improved all-round fast charge solution that can reach up to 68W wired and 15W wirelessly.

The all-round fast charge solution can charge its 5000mAh battery from 1 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. The solution not only delivers speed but also ensures safety, intelligence and flexibility.

Speaking during the launch at the Majilis Resort, Governor Timamy termed launch as a significant event in the world of technology.

“Infinix is known for its commitment to innovation and excellence. Lamu is embracing technological developments to bring prosperity to our people. From today I will have the county government only acquire the new Infinix Note 30 series for all our employees,” he said during the launch.

At the event, Infinix disclosed that it currently holds a 10 per cent market share in Kenya, positioning it among the top three smartphone brands in the country. In the high-end segment, the company said it has a 3 per cent market share.

However, Infinix has set an ambitious target to capture 30 per cent of the market share by 2026.

Performance and efficiency

To achieve this goal, the company is focusing on various marketing and corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts to reach more Kenyans.

“We are dedicated to making a change this year. Everyone is dedicated. We need to target digital marketing. We want to do many localisation activities,” said Liang Zhang, Deputy General Manager at Infinix.

Infinix has partnered with Safaricom, Kenya’s leading telecommunications provider, to make the Note 30 series more accessible to Kenyans.

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy (seated) takes a selfie with Infinix Note 30 Series brand ambassadors (from left) Chef Ali, Minnie Kariuki, Frankie Justgymit, actresses Jackie Vike and Cate Actress during the launch of Infinix Note 30 Series on June 2, 2023. Photo credit: Courtesy

“We are committed to putting LTE smartphones into as many hands as possible, with Transsion, Infinix’s parent company, accounting for 50 per cent per cent of devices on their network,” said a Safaricom representative.

The Note 30 Series boasts a smooth and responsive 120Hz refresh rate display and an ultra-clear triple camera system with lenses up to 108MP.

Infinix has also partnered with JBL for upgraded tuned sound, and created Ultra Powerful Signal technology, offering users incredible performance and efficiency like never before on an Infinix device.

The Note 30 Series aims to provide users with a powerful phone that can keep them connected to the world, anytime and anywhere.

Viewing experience

“All devices have a premium display, ultra-clear camera, JBL-tuned sound system, and advanced connectivity capabilities. We are confident that the NOTE 30 Series is a top choice for power users seeking an unbeatable value,” noted Liang Zhang.

The series portfolio features a 120Hz refresh rate display that benefits from Infinix’s Smart Refresh and Magellan Engine. These features enable the device to adjust its refresh rate based on the user’s scenario, providing a smoother experience while consuming less power.

Infinix’s Note 30 Pro offers a viewing experience like no other. The 10-bit AMOLED display has a peak brightness of 900 nits, a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 1920Hz PWM Dimming, and 360Hz Touch Sampling Rate.

It is also fully equipped with powerful internals specifically designed to empower the user to get more out of their day. The Note 30 Pro and Note 30 4G use powerful MediaTek Helio G99 processors, with a 6nm process for energy efficiency and high performance.

It also features an impressive triple-camera system. The Infinix Note 30 Pro and Note 30 VIP come with a 108MP ultra-high pixel primary camera that captures every moment with maximum sharpness and crystal-clear transparency.

It comes with an impressive 8GB+256GB of memory, with an Extended RAM technology upgrade of 8GB+8GB (equivalent to 16GB) for superior multitasking performance and storage capabilities.

Running on XOS 13 built on Android 13, the Note 30 Series delivers a sleek user interface, new sound design, and motion graphics. XOS 13 also offers upgraded PC connection 2.0, Lightning Multi-Window, and Notepad features, ensuring a personalized and intuitive experience.