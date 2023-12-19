Infinix launches Hot 40 Series for enhanced entertainment experience

Infinix has officially launched the Hot 40 series smartphones into the Kenyan market targeting gamers with an enhanced mobile entertainment experience.

The series features Hot 40 Pro, Hot 40 and Hot 40i with significant upgrades in processor, display, camera capabilities, and software.

“The Hot 40 series leads the way with its exceptional performance and groundbreaking features, all packed in an aesthetically stunning design. It embodies Infinix vision of delivering a high-quality experience to our users, merging advanced technology with style and practicality, and all at a reasonable price,” Infinix Kenya Country manager Shane Liu said during the launch.

The Hot 40 series is designed to deliver exceptional performance for everyday tasks, gaming and entertainment.

Infinix Hot 40 Pro boasts an enhanced 5000mAh long-lasting battery, integrated with the exclusive Power Marathon solution. With the Ultra Power Saving mode, users can enjoy up to 2 hours of calling time when the power is as low as 5 per cent.

The device also features 33W Enduring FastCharge technology, equipped with real-time temperature monitoring. This innovative technology enables users to charge the battery from 20 per cent to 75 per cent in just 35 minutes, ensuring both safety and prolonged battery life for up to 4 years.

Infix Kenya Country Manager Shane Liu addressing guests during the launch of Infinix Hot 40 Series at Sk8City, Nairobi on December 15, 2023. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

The Hot 40 Pro has been defined as a game-changer for mobile gaming enthusiasts. Equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core 6nm gaming processor, this device boasts a 1200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate — eight times more precise than standard screens.

It is further supported by a Hard-Gyroscope sensor and Infinix's XBOOST Gaming Engine, enabling gamers to tailor their gaming settings for optimal performance. This combination ensures a seamless and immersive mobile gaming experience.

The Hot 40 Pro is equipped with a flagship 120Hz FHD+ screen, delivering a silky-smooth experience.

Additionally, the Hot 40 series introduces the Magic Ring, a new feature that keeps users effortlessly informed about face lock status, charging status, and voice calls.

With up to 16GB of expandable memory, the HOT 40 Pro doubles the performance of the physical 8G memory, enabling faster loading times, and supporting up to 18 applications to be opened simultaneously.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones performs during the launch of Infinix Hot 40 Series at Sk8City, Nairobi on December 15, 2023. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

The device is also packed with Infinix's groundbreaking Metamaterial Antenna, offering faster and more reliable signal performance with File Download Speed increased by 68 per cent, Signal Strength boosted by 6dB, and Game Latency reduced by 36 per cent.

As camera usage continues to grow, the Hot 40 Pro steps up with enhanced capabilities. It boasts a 108MP main camera with the HM6 sensor, ensuring sharp and clear images with 0.64-micron pixels, even after cropping.

The 2MP macro lens is ideal for capturing close-up shots of textures and intricate details. The 32MP AI-enhanced front camera delivers exceptional group photos and selfies, even in low-light, thanks to its advanced front flash.

Moreover, the Hot 40 Pro offers various modes for exciting photos and videos on different occasions, including Professional Portrait Mode, Sky Remap, and Dual View Video, enhancing the photography and videography experience.

In terms of design, the Hot 40 series stands out with a dazzling design featuring a layer of sparkling crystals against a starry texture. This design has a lustrous finish that shifts in appearance as it reflects light from different angles.