Increase in fuel price to hit Kenyans hard

Total Petroleum Station in Hurlingham

An attendant at Total Petroleum Station in Hurlingham, Nairobi, prepares to fuel a car in this picture taken on March 14, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The steep rise, the fourth consecutive increase over the past four months, is set to push up the cost of transport, electricity and manufactured goods.

To import a litre of petrol from the Middle East and transport it all the way to Nairobi, oil marketers will only part with Sh49.84.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME The men who aided Real People cart away billions

  2. Epra blames formula for shocking fuel price hike

  3. PRIME Here comes the purple tea

  4. PRIME The puzzle of cheaper fuel in Dar, Kampala

  5. PRIME Tullow woes scuttle Kenya’s oil dream

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.