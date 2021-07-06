Naivas
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

In its rapid expansion, Naivas claims it has learnt from failed chains 

logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In words, Naivas indicates that it is making slow, calculated moves by opening new stores strategically and avoiding expansion beyond a level it can manage.
  • But in action, Naivas has led an aggressive expansion over the past four years as it competes with other retailers to fill almost every space left by the failed Tuskys and Nakumatt.

In the midst of construction work at Hazina Towers in Nairobi, Naivas Supermarkets was busy opening doors to its 67th store in the country on November 24 last year.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME Tough times as cost of meals shoots up

  2. PRIME Naivas continues rapid expansion

  3. PRIME A bag for all seasons

  4. Nairobi Hospital ex-CEO loses bid to get board chair jailed

  5. Shot in Kenya: Looking for stock photographs that tell your Kenyan company’s story?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.