In a first, KRA surpasses Sh2trn revenue mark

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collected Sh2.031 trillion in revenues in the financial year to June 31, 2022, surpassing the Sh2 trillion mark for the first time.

This reflected growth of Sh362 billion compared with the 2020/21 fiscal year.

In the Budget Policy Statement (BPS), the KRA had sought to collect Sh1.882 trillion, later revised to Sh1.976 trillion.

“This is the first time the Authority has surpassed its original target in 14 years (since FY 2007/08), after the previous target revisions were adjusted downwards,” KRA said in a statement on Thursday.

It attributed the growth in revenue to improved tax compliance, enhanced active surveillance and enforcement operations and the implementation of the Voluntary Tax Disclosure Programme (VTDP).

“The extensive use of data and intelligence to unearth unpaid taxes have led to improved voluntary compliance and tax base expansion which is aimed at on boarding taxpayers previously not paying their fair share of taxes,” KRA stated.

It cited powers to snoop into data held by agencies such as banks, importers, Kenya Power and water bills and motor vehicle registration as places where to catch tax cheats.

During the year, corporation tax collection grew by 32.7 per cent to Sh242 billion compared with 2020/21, attributed to increased remittance from the finance and insurance, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and transport sectors.

The KRA also reported that Pay As You Earn (PAYE), a tax paid by all formal workers, was Sh461.8 billion, beating the target of Sh455.1 billion.

Gradual recovery

“The performance was mainly driven by gradual recovery of the job market emanating from economic recovery,” the authority stated.

KRA said that due to its enhanced compliance efforts, domestic Value Added Tax (VAT) collections also grew by 24 per cent, to hit Sh244.69 billion, while domestic excise duty grew by 6.2 per cent to Sh66.5 billion due to “stringent enforcement against tax evasion focusing on curbing illicit trade and blatant non-compliance with tax laws by the players in the alcoholic and cigarettes sectors”.

The authority also bragged that its Sh148.9 billion revenue surplus against its original target was the highest in its history.

“The revenue collection of Sh2.031 trillion signifies a performance rate of 102.8 per cent against the revised target and a revenue growth of 21.7 per cent compared to the last financial year. This is the highest revenue growth in the history of Kenya Revenue Authority,” KRA Commissioner-General Githii Mburu said in the statement.

KRA said it has managed to improve revenues due to implementation of a high performance culture with stringent performance accountability as well as strict enforcement of tax laws in the fight against tax evasion.

In recent months, the taxman has invested heavily in modern technology and equipment to catch tax cheats, while also opening its doors to evaders to voluntarily disclose money they owe and avoid penalties.

“To support the fight against economic crimes, KRA has also partnered with other jurisdictions globally to exchange tax information,” Mr Mburu stated.

Kenya also recovered

“Kenya’s Exchange of Information (EOI) steadily increased from 73 in 2020 to 173 in 2021. Kenya also recovered Sh10.5 million in 2020 and Sh985.2 million in 2021.”

He said the authority collected a total of Sh8.5 billion from some 17,038 persons through the VTD programme during the year. The scheme allows a taxpayer to disclose to the KRA tax liabilities that were previously undeclared and enjoy full or partial relief on penalties and interest on the tax disclosed.

KRA now hopes to use the newly rolled out Tax Invoice Management System (TIMS) to enhance its revenues, saying the system will support both traders and the agency.

“The system will help in standardisation and authentication of tax invoices at the time of generation by the trader and transmission to KRA on a real time or near real time basis,” KRA said.