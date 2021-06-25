Antoinette Sayeh
IMF disburses Sh44bn to Kenya, condemns corruption

By  Peter Mburu

  • Under the 38-month arrangement, Kenya will borrow $2.34 billion to address debt vulnerabilities, response to Covid-19 and enhancing governance.
  • Among the actions taken by the government in line with its deal with the IMF are a two-year freeze on pay increases for civil servants.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released Sh43.8 billion to Kenya, even as it acknowledged concerns among Kenyans that spending on Covid-19 procurements was riddled with corruption.

