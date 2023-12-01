ICT firm Robisearch feted for aiding SMEs streamline work processes

Software solutions provider Robisearch Limited has been recognised as a leader in the creation of digital solutions that help businesses streamline work processes.

The firm was voted the Top Digitally Fit ERP and Software solutions provider for SMEs during the recent KEOnline Digitally Fit Awards at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

Some of the solutions the firm provides include a point-of-sale system that enables business owners to track the performance of their enterprises remotely, and know whether staff are being accountable.

“Somebody who runs multiple businesses could have a tough time tracking their profits and business performance, thus end up losing stock, or money with no one to account for this. The Robisearch Point of Sale system helps business owners to keep track of their stock and inventory, even when they are working remotely,” said Robert Manyala, Director, Robisearch.

Customer experience

The firm has also developed a software application that enables organisations to efficiently manage client feedback.

Customers can give feedback on what they like or what they want improved on via the platform. The platform then generates valuable and actionable insights that organisations can use to enhance customer experience.

“Customer feedback is critical for any organisation as this is what enables them to understand the needs and demands of their customers and respond accordingly,” noted Mr Manyala.

The firm has also developed a property management system that enables landlords, agents and property owners to manage their rentals with ease.

The system enables property owners to generate invoices and receipts of tenant payments, as well as maintain records of property occupants digitally, thus reducing the inefficiencies that come with paper-based record keeping.

Digital solutions

The system also enables property owners and agents to easily manage the booking and renting of rooms, as well as manage tenancy agreements and leases.

“Someone who owns multiple residential houses is able to know the vacancies and status of payments instead of relying on agencies and caretakers. Tenants can also use the portal to speak up. Agencies working with multiple landlords can also leverage the tool to simplify work,” Manyala said.

Currently, the PMS is available for property owners in major towns and cities like Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Kakamega, Meru, Naivasha and Nakuru. It is also available in Tanzania and Uganda.