Icifa, FMA team up to enhance competitiveness of professionals

The Institute of Certified Investments and Financial Analysts (Icifa) and Fund Managers Association (FMA) on Thursday handed over a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in which they seek to enhance professional standards and the competitiveness of professionals in the sector. The document was signed last year.

Speaking at the MOU handover ceremony, Icifa vice chairperson Leah Nyambura-Kagumba said that the partnership will see financial and investment professionals undertake various capacity building initiatives aimed at advancing their competence in providing sound investment advice and management services to various stakeholders including businesses, entrepreneurs, the international community and Kenyan citizens.

“Through this collaboration, we will ensure that we provide the best services and advice to any individual or corporate seeking financial and investment counsel. I urge all persons who have completed the Certified Investment and Financial Analyst (Cifa) course examined by the Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (Kasneb) to register with Icifa, to enable us to effectively regulate the sector and take advantage of the initiatives outlined in this agreement,” Ms Nyambura-Kagumba.

FMA chairman Jonathan Stichbury said: ‘It is critical that we continue to work towards a common goal in the provision of financial and investment services. This partnership will ensure that we are at the forefront in upholding the highest ethical and professional standards as fund managers.”

The MOU, which is set to run for five years, will see Icifa and FMA collaborate in seeking mentorship and job opportunities for Certified Investment and Financial Analysts, promotion of investment research based on the sector’s performance.

They will also carry out joint workshops and training for professionals in the sector as well as collaborate in joint Professional and Industry Awards.

Icifa is the professional Investment and Financial Analysts’ body mandated by law to regulate the Investment and Financial Analysis profession in Kenya. It is authorised to register and grant practicing certificates to Certified Investment and Financial Analysts (Cifas) in Kenya both in private and public practice under the Investment and Financial Analysts Act (No.13 of 2015).