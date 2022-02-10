Icifa, FMA team up to enhance competitiveness of professionals

Leah Nyambura-Kagumba

Icifa vice chairperson Leah Nyambura-Kagumba and FMA chairman Jonathan Stichbury during the Icifa-FMA MOU handover ceremony in Nairobi on February 10, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

The Institute of Certified Investments and Financial Analysts (Icifa) and Fund Managers Association (FMA) on Thursday handed over a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in which they seek to enhance professional standards and the competitiveness of professionals in the sector. The document was signed last year.

