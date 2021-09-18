I&M ranked most attractive listed bank in half-year report

I&M Bank

 I&M Bank on Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

I&M Group is the most attractive bank in Kenya, supported by a strong franchise value and intrinsic value score according to the latest half-yearly Banking Sector Report.

