Hunter becomes hunted: Google goes after KRA

By  Brian Wasuna

What you need to know:

  • Case expected to determine who between Google Kenya’s parent companies and Kenyans is the actual consumer of the marketing services offered.
  • Google Kenya insists that under Kenyan laws, the person who contracts a company or individual for particular services is the consumer.

Google Kenya is seeking to have the Kenya Revenue Authority compelled to pay tax refunds of Sh58.7 million, in a case of the hunter becoming the hunted.

