Huawei in deal to digitise e-government, transport, education sectors in Kenya

The government has partnered with Chinese-based technology firm, Huawei, to improve digital infrastructure and digitise sectors including transport, e-government, and education.

President William Ruto on Monday witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the government and Huawei in Beijing, China, where he regarded the company as a “reliable partner” in improving Kenya’s digital infrastructure.

“We recognise the urgent need to develop green, digital, and creative economy in Kenya. In this regard, we therefore regard Huawei as a reliable partner of Kenya in terms of improving digital infrastructure, with its pioneering strength in ICT technologies driven by its heavy R&D(Research and Development) investment,” President Ruto said.

“The MoU states that the two parties will collaborate to further develop the ICT infrastructure of Kenya and promote the digitisation of various sectors of the country, such as transportation, e-government, education, and digital energy among others,” a statement following the MoU signing stated.

Huawei Chairman Liang Hua said the company was ready to work more closely with the Kenyan government to grow the digital and creative economy in the country.