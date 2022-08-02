How utility and finance determine buyer interest in certain products

Karl Marx famously said “nothing can have value without being an object of utility.” Utility is a term in economics that refers to the total satisfaction or benefit from consuming a good or service. Economic theories centred around rational choice generally assume that consumers will endeavour to maximise their utility.

Due to the global economic downturn over the past few years, revenue streams have thinned, costs of commodities are rising and disposable income or finances are limited for Wanjiku and economies alike.

This loss in income compounded with the rising cost of living is resulting in a careful selection between choices of where to utilise the limited resource of money best. The demand of a good refers to the quantity a consumer can buy at different prices and different levels of income. It is important to differentiate between the desires or wants of a commodity with the ability to buy it. The desire of a person to buy is something they want to purchase. Whether they can buy it or not depends on the money income, which they have. Hence demand is not a want or desire to buy something, it is the ability of a person to buy different things at different prices given the income.

Demand depends on various factors including the price of a product, the cost of other related goods, consumer income, tastes and preferences, government policies and other such factors.

Current income

Investors usually allocate finances, as limited as they could be, to sectors that are high-yield and secure while ensuring that all eggs are not in one basket.

Similarly, the main problem for a consumer is to determine how much quantity of each good to buy and at what prices in their current income. The answer for this lies in the theory of consumer behaviour.

According to it, a buyer always consumes and demands a certain quantity of a good, which maximises his or her utility. Whereby utility is the satisfaction derived from the commodity. In fact, utility is the only thing that induces a person to consume a good. Hence the level of satisfaction comes only after consuming the good but the next question is, how to measure the utility?

There are two schools of thought, one was given by the neo-classical economist of the cardinal utility theory and the other was given by modern economists as the ordinal utility theory. The Cardinal utility approach was originally given by economist Alfred Marshall. According to him, utility can be measured in utils on a scale where one can measure his level of satisfaction or utility.

This utility theory was originally designed by Leon Walras who was also the founder of the modern theory of general economic equilibrium. Whereas ordinal utility approach was given by economist John Hicks where the utility cannot be measured in the cardinal approach rather it could be measured in terms of ranks or orders. For instance, the highest satisfaction or utility level would be given the highest rank and the lesser satisfaction or utility could be given a lesser rank in terms of measurement of utility and so on.

By that logic, with limited resources, individuals would first cater to the essentials of food, shelter, clothing, medicine, electricity/gas/water bills, school fees, and thereafter plan to spend on items deemed non-essential.

Theory of consumer behaviour attempts to seek the consumption of goods that maximises the consumer’s utility. It also helps a consumer in decision-making about how to allocate the consumption expenditure on different goods so that the total utility could be maximised. The assumptions of cardinal approach include rationality.

Consumption

Diminishing marginal utility also plays a role in demand or the lack of it.

This is where the utility derived from the consumption of each successive unit of the good diminishes although the total utility from the consumption of the total quantity of a good increases. This is also known as the Gossens first law, named after economist Hermann Heinrich Gossen. Here, each successive unit of the good is homogenous in nature. An experience, such as a vacation, can also have diminishing marginal utility. The psychological law of diminishing marginal utility has been established from introspection.

This law is acceptable as an axiom without any practical confirmation. On the flip side, critics suggest that the Cardinal utility approach and the derivation of the demand curve on the basis of this approach is based on “ceteris paribus” meaning “all other things being equal”, thereby rendering the approach somewhat unrealistic. It is for this reason that this theory ignores the substitution and the income effect which might operate simultaneously.

Utility is a subjective concept that cannot be measured quantifiably. It can always be measured by giving preferences for each level of utility. However, challenging times and restrictive finances result in prioritising expenditures and this is where the concept of satisfaction derived from items, changes.

For instance, upon the onset of the pandemic, individuals were under lockdowns and the OTT platforms offered entertainment via streaming. The global Netflix subscriptions increased rapidly. Lately, due to the global economic downturn, many households in Britain, America, and across the world are cancelling video streaming subscriptions due to the rising cost of living, opting for the free available digital entertainment via platforms including YouTube. According to a recent survey by market research firm Kantar, a total of 1.66 million services were cancelled in the second quarter of 2022 in Britain alone.

In another example, leisure travel globally has reduced since the onset of the pandemic and is yet to get back to pre-Covid-levels, not solely due to the fear of the virus, but due to the prioritising of limited finances and escalated cost of travel, which in some cases may not justify to the buyer the utility or satisfaction per unit of currency spent. As for the correlation between value and utility, Joe Biden famously said; “Don’t tell me what you value. Show me your budget and I will tell you what you value.”