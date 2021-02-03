How to turn your bathroom into a spa

Answer this: How many times a day do you go into your bathroom? How do you feel before and after you go in there? Do you feel like you never want to leave, or do you wrap up your business as fast as you can?

You can’t avoid going into the bathroom – you will have to take a shower, use the sink or the toilet at some point.

That’s why you should consider making it feel like a spa by incorporating a few styling elements that will elevate its functionality and enhance the aesthetics.

Here are five tips and tricks to consider:

#1. Style your floors with mats and rugs

Mats in the bathroom serve a functional and aesthetic purpose. Functionally, they keep your feet away from the cold hard tiles and prevent you from slipping. Aesthetically, they eat up dead floor space and are an opportunity to style your bathroom. They also make it feel more intimate, more cozy.

Get a set of bath mats since sets create a cohesive thoughtful look. If there is room for a set of three mats: toilet cover, toilet floor mat and sink mat, get them. If you can only get two, then get the toilet cover and the sink mat.

Get a rug too in colours that are functional for your bathroom.

For safety, use an anti-slip mat with custom made rugs.

#2. Light up some candles

Candles not only alter the ambience in your bathroom, research says they also help you shake off the stress after a long day. Scented candles also make your bathroom smell like heaven, so select scents such as green tea and jasmine, lavender and eucalyptus. You can also opt to light your tealight candles in a candle burner with some drops of natural scented oils burning there.

Scents aside, select candles of different colours and different sizes, and thoughtfully cluster them in your bathroom, for instance, mix up your votive candles with your tealight candles and your pillar candles. Also get candles in glass jars. Battery-operated faux candles may also do the job (operative word: may).

Remember to switch your candles often to keep things exciting.

Toilet bowl near shower stall in modern bathroom interior. Photo credit: Shutterstock

#3. Incorporate floating shelves for display

With all the little decorative elements that will go into making your bathroom feel like a spa, there is a danger of collecting clutter and backpedalling your styling efforts, therefore invest in some floating shelves to display your styling accessories. The material you use for the shelves, their dimensions and colour palette are also important. Keep it simple and cohesive to the other styling elements in there.

One of the most functional spots to install floating shelves is above the toilet, especially if you are not working with an expansive space. Having them above the toilet keeps them out of the way, you will not knock your head against them. They also fill up that dead space without appearing too cluttered.

If your bathroom has more room to work with, install the floating shelves elsewhere but within eye level. Again, avoid the clutter and style minimally. Cluster your accessories in groups of three, on styling trays and with a mix of textures: ceramic, natural materials, glass, stainless steel and greenery (real or faux plants).

Use sets to hold and display your items: mason jars for your bath salts and bath bombs, and dispenser sets for your soaps.

#4. Invest in plush decorative towels

There are the towels you use to dry yourself and your hands off, then there are those that are purely for decorative purposes. These ones are not to be used for anything but to decorate your bathroom.

There are several different ways to display decorative towels: You can roll them up and place them in a basket (wicker, sisal, faux wood, plastic or wire mesh basket). You can hang them up from a wooden ladder. Also layer them on a standard towel rack. Hanging from hooks doesn’t create a spa effect, I’m afraid, so avoid those.

Again, for colours, choose those in simple solid colours, colours that pick up from other decorative elements already in your bathroom.

#5. Bluetooth speaker

What’s a spa without relaxing music, aye? The first thought would be to install a speaker but this is 2021, my friends, you can have a stylist portable bluetooth speaker sitting atop your floating shelves.

Have it play music from one of your gadgets, say your phone or your laptop, anything that’s connected to your Wi-Fi. Or even an iPod.

@_craftit,

fbett@ke.nationmedia.com