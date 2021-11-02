Breaking News: Ministry orders half-term break after wave of student unrest

construction site

Ms Lucy Wangui (centre) a skilled metal worker with her colleagues at a construction site in Elburgon, Nakuru County.

| John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

How to beat high construction costs

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

In business, cut-throat competition in most sectors means companies that fail to change with the times are quickly elbowed out by new entrants that are more lean, quick and lithe.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.