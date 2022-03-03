How taxpayers cash is squandered: Chinese firm wants Sh1.1bn in penalties 

A Chinese contractor has slapped the government with a Sh1.1 billion penalty for late payment for work on the transmission line for the Lake Turkana Wind Power project.

Nari Group Corporation told the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee (PIC) they were initially owed Sh2.6 billion, but only Sh700 million has been paid.

MPs heard that as of the end of February this year, the accrued interest for late payment stood at Sh1.125 billion.

“Our internal rough calculations as at the end of February indicate that the interest amount is now at Sh1.1 billion,” Mr Ching Chao, the project manager, told the committee. “The contractual terms are very clear, since the principal amount has not been settled, the interest will keep on accruing.”

The figure could rise even higher because there still is no commitment from the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) on when it will settle the principal amount of Sh1.9 billion.

Mr Chao told lawmakers that since the line was completed on August 31, 2018, Ketraco had only paid Sh700 million, which was made in August last.

He said the contractor had written several letters to Ketraco demanding the payment to no avail.

Workable solution

Committee chairman Abdulswamad Nassir castigated Ketraco for failing to get into an agreement with Nari to avoid the penalties that will eventually be passed to taxpayers.

“This committee will need the communications between Nari and Ketraco over the settling of the pending bill and the penalties. I’m just wondering why Ketraco has not reached out to the contractor to find a workable solution over the penalties,” Mr Nassir said.

Nari was brought on board by Ketraco to complete the transmission line after the original contract of M/s Isolux Ingenieria SA was terminated in August 2017 after the latter filed an insolvency petition in Madrid. Nari completed the line on August 31, 2018.

It is the delay in completing the line that saw Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) charge the government Sh10 billion on “deemed generated energy”.

LTWP completed the 310MW power plant in January 2017 but could not start producing power because the Spanish company had delayed completing the transmission line.

But the Sh10 billion slapped on taxpayers could have been avoided had the Energy Cabinet secretary at the time, Charles Keter, acted on a letter dated September 14, 2016 from then Ketraco CEO Kenneth Sigilai.

Poor performance

Mr Sigilai had expressed fears that Isolux might not complete the transmission line on time and Kenya risked being penalised by LTWP for deemed generated energy.

He urged the minister to get into negotiations with LTWP to extend the completion date so as to give

Ketraco time to look for another contractor to complete the line and not charge Kenya for idle power.

Documents before the committee show that as early as February 2017, Ketraco started to note poor performance by Isolux in civil works and erecting towers, blaming wayleave challenges.

Ketraco said that even after addressing the challenges cited by Isolux, the contractor was still unable to proceed with the work