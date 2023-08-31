GRAPHIC | CHRISPUS BARGORETT | NMG

How September taxes will hit Kenyan firms and consumers

By  Dominic Omondi  &  Julians Amboko

The second round of new taxes introduced through the contentious Finance Act 2023 kicks in on Friday, whose impact will be felt across several industries including cement, steel, paper, suppliers, digital and creative economy, and entertainment.

From Friday, September 1, the sale of cryptocurrencies, content, music, ebooks, photos, documents, videos, logos, animations, illustrations and social media accounts, among other digital assets, will attract a 3.0 percent tax.

The digital assets tax (DAT) will be payable on income derived from the digital assets as President William Ruto’s administration moves to take a share of the digital economy in pursuit of the Sh2.7 trillion tax target for the current financial year.

The Finance Act defines digital assets as anything of value that is not tangible, which means the tax will cover a vast array of assets, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

